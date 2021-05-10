GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

Analysts gave the GameStop Corp. (GME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GME as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. GameStop Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.68.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Although GME has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $167.4 on Friday, May 07 added 9.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.11 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.17, meaning bulls need a downside of -67.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GME’s forecast low is $10 with $175 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +16.59% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -93.34% for it to hit the projected low.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GameStop Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +1376.72% over the past 6 months, a 70.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 29.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GameStop Corp. will rise +57.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.13 Billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that GameStop Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021 will be $1.03 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $1.07 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.5%. The 2021 estimates are for GameStop Corp. earnings to increase by 37.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.42% of GameStop Corp. shares while 108.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 134.69%. There are 322 institutions holding the GameStop Corp. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.11% of the shares, roughly 9.28 Million GME shares worth $174.76 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.02% or 9.22 Million shares worth $173.65 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3645620 shares estimated at $692.01 Million under it, the former controlled 5.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 1.47 Million shares worth around $27.66 Million.