G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) surprises bears, looks strong going forward

In the last trading session, 1,024,561 G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.22. With the company’s per share price at $20.6 changed hands at $1.03 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $866.4 Million. GTHX’s last price was a discount, traded about -79.95% off its 52-week high of $37.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.55, which suggests the last value was 48.79% up since then. When we look at G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 Million.

Analysts gave the G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GTHX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.07.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) trade information

Instantly GTHX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $21.51 on Monday, May 03 added 4.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.15%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 165.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GTHX’s forecast low is $29 with $78 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +278.64% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 40.78% for it to hit the projected low.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the G1 Therapeutics Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +73.11% over the past 6 months, a -60.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for G1 Therapeutics Inc. will drop -30.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -56.1% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.1%. The 2021 estimates are for G1 Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 19.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.07% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares while 73.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.24%. There are 204 institutions holding the G1 Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.9% of the shares, roughly 2.89 Million GTHX shares worth $52.06 Million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.15% or 2.58 Million shares worth $46.41 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 2104961 shares estimated at $50.65 Million under it, the former controlled 5.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 1.14 Million shares worth around $27.45 Million.