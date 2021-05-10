Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) surprises bull, looks strong going forward

In the latest trading session, 1,787,573 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $35.12 changing hands around $1.02 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.94 Billion. BEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.11% off its 52-week high of $35.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.91, which suggests the last value was 57.55% up since then. When we look at Franklin Resources, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.66 Million.

Analysts gave the Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 6 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BEN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Franklin Resources, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.78.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.29, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BEN’s forecast low is $26 with $37 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +5.35% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -25.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Franklin Resources, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +77.23% over the past 6 months, a 21.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Franklin Resources, Inc. will rise +11.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.6% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Franklin Resources, Inc. earnings to decrease by -32.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.3% per year.

BEN Dividends

Franklin Resources, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 26 – July 30, 2021. The 3.5% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 3.5% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.12% per year.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.91% of Franklin Resources, Inc. shares while 48.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.65%. There are 802 institutions holding the Franklin Resources, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.23% of the shares, roughly 31.49 Million BEN shares worth $786.88 Million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.42% or 27.4 Million shares worth $684.8 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10924278 shares estimated at $323.36 Million under it, the former controlled 2.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 8.43 Million shares worth around $210.56 Million.