FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 4,149,634 FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.19 changing hands around $0.88 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.83 Billion. FEYE’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.45% off its 52-week high of $25.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.81, which suggests the last value was 51.41% up since then. When we look at FireEye, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.02 Million.

Analysts gave the FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended FEYE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. FireEye, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) trade information

Instantly FEYE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $20.48 on Monday, May 10 added 1.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.46 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FEYE’s forecast low is $17 with $27 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33.73% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -15.8% for it to hit the projected low.

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.9%. The 2021 estimates are for FireEye, Inc. earnings to increase by 23.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.2% of FireEye, Inc. shares while 92.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.31%. There are 441 institutions holding the FireEye, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.68% of the shares, roughly 20.71 Million FEYE shares worth $477.47 Million.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.62% or 15.79 Million shares worth $364.17 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund. With 6077426 shares estimated at $140.15 Million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund held about 2.52% of the shares, roughly 6Million shares worth around $126Million.