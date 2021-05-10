ETRN Stock: More Upside for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)?

In the latest trading session, 1,617,121 Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.4 changing hands around $0.25 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.7 Billion. ETRN’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.81% off its 52-week high of $11.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.41, which suggests the last value was 35.6% up since then. When we look at Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.43 Million.

Analysts gave the Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ETRN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

Instantly ETRN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.45- on Monday, May 10 added 0.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ETRN’s forecast low is $6 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +54.76% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -28.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Equitrans Midstream Corporation earnings to increase by 232.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 02 – August 06, 2021. The 7.42% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.6. It is important to note, however, that the 7.42% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.07% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares while 92.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.92%. There are 424 institutions holding the Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock share, with Capital International Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.9% of the shares, roughly 47.14 Million ETRN shares worth $379.01 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.7% or 41.94 Million shares worth $342.2 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17057000 shares estimated at $139.19 Million under it, the former controlled 3.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.7% of the shares, roughly 11.66 Million shares worth around $93.77 Million.