Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $3.5 per Share

In the latest trading session, 3,830,280 Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.08 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $407.35 Million. ESGC’s current price is a discount, trading about -284.26% off its 52-week high of $4.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $1, which suggests the last value was 7.41% up since then. When we look at Eros STX Global Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.96 Million.

Analysts gave the Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ESGC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Eros STX Global Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) trade information

Although ESGC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.28 on Tuesday, May 04 added 14.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) is -0.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.6 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 224.07% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ESGC’s forecast low is $3.5 with $3.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +224.07% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 224.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.32%. The 2021 estimates are for Eros STX Global Corporation earnings to decrease by -222.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.31% of Eros STX Global Corporation shares while 32.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.11%. There are 131 institutions holding the Eros STX Global Corporation stock share, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 40.11% of the shares, roughly 74.34 Million ESGC shares worth $135.29 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.27% or 7.92 Million shares worth $14.41 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund. With 3872299 shares estimated at $7.01 Million under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 2.14 Million shares worth around $3.92 Million.