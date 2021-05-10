Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 5,931,772 Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.21 changed hands at -$0.24 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $596.57 Million. EBON’s current price is a discount, trading about -365.73% off its 52-week high of $14.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.15, which suggests the last value was 1.87% up since then. When we look at Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.23 Million.

Analysts gave the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EBON as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

Although EBON has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.9%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.95- on Wednesday, May 05 added 17.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.46%, with the 5-day performance at -0.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) is -0.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.76 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.84 days.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Ebang International Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.09% of Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares while 6.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.9%. There are 33 institutions holding the Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock share, with Toroso Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.53% of the shares, roughly 661.71 Thousand EBON shares worth $4.02 Million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 150.01 Thousand shares worth $910.55 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF. With 3738059 shares estimated at $29.72 Million under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 472.96 Thousand shares worth around $3.76 Million.