Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 1,820,475 Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.02. With the company’s per share price at $1.3 changed hands at $0.1 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.32 Million. LYL’s last price was a discount, traded about -280% off its 52-week high of $4.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.853, which suggests the last value was 34.38% up since then. When we look at Dragon Victory International Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 335.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 Million.

Analysts gave the Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LYL as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Dragon Victory International Limited

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) trade information

Instantly LYL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.39 on Friday, May 07 added 6.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.44%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) is -0.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 859.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 754.3 days.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Dragon Victory International Limited earnings to decrease by -34.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.19% of Dragon Victory International Limited shares while 0.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.99%. There are 4 institutions holding the Dragon Victory International Limited stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.47% of the shares, roughly 54.69 Thousand LYL shares worth $127.97 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.41% or 47.93 Thousand shares worth $112.15 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.