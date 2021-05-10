Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $ per Share

In the latest trading session, 4,219,737 Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.91 changing hands around $0.23 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $59.47 Million. DTSS’s current price is a discount, trading about -114.43% off its 52-week high of $6.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.69, which suggests the last value was 41.92% up since then. When we look at Datasea Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 56.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 Million.

Analysts gave the Datasea Inc. (DTSS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DTSS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information

Instantly DTSS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.48- on Monday, May 10 added 15.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.46%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) is -0.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.1 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.15 days.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Datasea Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.86% of Datasea Inc. shares while 0.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.83%. There are 3 institutions holding the Datasea Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.2% of the shares, roughly 42.9 Thousand DTSS shares worth $85.8 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 10.48 Thousand shares worth $20.97 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.