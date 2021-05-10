Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 6,135,093 Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.73 changing hands around $3.47 or 0.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $443.19 Million. CUE’s current price is a discount, trading about -115.14% off its 52-week high of $31.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.75, which suggests the last value was 27.02% up since then. When we look at Cue Biopharma, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 274.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 323.73 Million.

Analysts gave the Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CUE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cue Biopharma, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) trade information

Instantly CUE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 30.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.72 on Monday, May 10 added 2.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) is 0.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.89 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, meaning bulls need an upside of 103.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CUE’s forecast low is $27 with $33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +124.03% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 83.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cue Biopharma, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -6.94% over the past 6 months, a 8.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cue Biopharma, Inc. will rise +20.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $590Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Cue Biopharma, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $610Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $900Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -34.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -68.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Cue Biopharma, Inc. earnings to increase by 6.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.68% of Cue Biopharma, Inc. shares while 65.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.25%. There are 143 institutions holding the Cue Biopharma, Inc. stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.22% of the shares, roughly 2.51 Million CUE shares worth $31.36 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.09% or 2.16 Million shares worth $27.06 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 875477 shares estimated at $10.68 Million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 715.74 Thousand shares worth around $8.73 Million.