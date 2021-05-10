Could Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,736,717 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $10.98 changed hands at $0.49 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.78 Billion. IRWD’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.3% off its 52-week high of $12.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.63, which suggests the last value was 21.4% up since then. When we look at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 Million.

Analysts gave the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended IRWD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) trade information

Instantly IRWD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.20 on Monday, May 03 added 2.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.8, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IRWD’s forecast low is $9 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.4% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +6.97% over the past 6 months, a 12.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise +37.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $93.23 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $103.73 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $89.43 Million and $95.96 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 74.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.22% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 111.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.71%. There are 308 institutions holding the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.35% of the shares, roughly 21.62 Million IRWD shares worth $246.23 Million.

Brown Capital Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.44% or 20.15 Million shares worth $229.51 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. With 10902066 shares estimated at $111.42 Million under it, the former controlled 6.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held about 6.16% of the shares, roughly 9.98 Million shares worth around $113.67 Million.