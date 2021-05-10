Could FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 8,945,300 FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.59 changed hands at -$0.59 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.47 Billion. FCEL’s current price is a discount, trading about -287.88% off its 52-week high of $29.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.45, which suggests the last value was 80.9% up since then. When we look at FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 28.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.02 Million.

Analysts gave the FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended FCEL as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Although FCEL has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.2%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.87- on Wednesday, May 05 added 13.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.32%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is -0.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.41 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.59, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FCEL’s forecast low is $4 with $17.2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +126.61% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -47.3% for it to hit the projected low.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FuelCell Energy, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +266.82% over the past 6 months, a 30.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FuelCell Energy, Inc. will rise +28.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.1% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.8%. The 2021 estimates are for FuelCell Energy, Inc. earnings to increase by 77.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.11% of FuelCell Energy, Inc. shares while 32.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.76%. There are 304 institutions holding the FuelCell Energy, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.57% of the shares, roughly 21.19 Million FCEL shares worth $236.73 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.78% or 15.41 Million shares worth $172.14 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 8891721 shares estimated at $99.32 Million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 7.71 Million shares worth around $111.06 Million.