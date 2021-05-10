Could Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 3,106,732 Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.52 changed hands at -$0.88 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.35 Billion. BLDP’s current price is a discount, trading about -191.19% off its 52-week high of $42.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.55, which suggests the last value was 41.12% up since then. When we look at Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.2 Million.

Analysts gave the Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BLDP as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

Although BLDP has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.11 on Tuesday, May 04 added 14.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.38%, with the 5-day performance at -0.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) is -0.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.32 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BLDP’s forecast low is $15 with $42.1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +189.94% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 3.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ballard Power Systems Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -2.72% over the past 6 months, a -10% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 27.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ballard Power Systems Inc. will rise +20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.26 Million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $31.9 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.8 Million and $27.77 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Ballard Power Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.03% per year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.02% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares while 33.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.97%. There are 413 institutions holding the Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.12% of the shares, roughly 15.22 Million BLDP shares worth $356.11 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.1% or 6.26 Million shares worth $146.52 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. With 2901850 shares estimated at $99.16 Million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 2.76 Million shares worth around $67.15 Million.