Could Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,249,704 Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $44.58 changed hands at $3.49 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.61 Billion. ACCD’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.37% off its 52-week high of $65.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 98.77% up since then. When we look at Accolade Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 926.8 Million.

Analysts gave the Accolade Inc. (ACCD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ACCD as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Accolade Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Instantly ACCD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $50.61 on Monday, May 03 added 11.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.33 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACCD’s forecast low is $54 with $62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +39.08% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Accolade Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +29.71% over the past 6 months, a 51.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Accolade Inc. will rise +82.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $51.65 Million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Accolade Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending August 01, 2021 will be $54.94 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $34.51 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Accolade Inc. earnings to increase by 9.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.4% per year.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.96% of Accolade Inc. shares while 45.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.8%. There are 186 institutions holding the Accolade Inc. stock share, with AH Equity Partners IV (Parallel), L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.81% of the shares, roughly 3.78 Million ACCD shares worth $164.41 Million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.27% or 2.37 Million shares worth $103.02 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 5313688 shares estimated at $241.08 Million under it, the former controlled 9.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.2% of the shares, roughly 1.22 Million shares worth around $61.75 Million.