ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $40 per Share

In the latest trading session, 1,640,429 ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.03 changed hands at -$0.58 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.53 Billion. WISH’s current price is a discount, trading about -173.07% off its 52-week high of $32.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.93, which suggests the last value was 0.83% up since then. When we look at ContextLogic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.73 Million.

Analysts gave the ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended WISH as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ContextLogic Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 119.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WISH’s forecast low is $20 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +232.5% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 66.25% for it to hit the projected low.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.8%. The 2021 estimates are for ContextLogic Inc. earnings to decrease by -447.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.16% of ContextLogic Inc. shares while 76.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.95%. There are 126 institutions holding the ContextLogic Inc. stock share, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 20.58% of the shares, roughly 103.77 Million WISH shares worth $1.89 Billion.

Formation8 GP, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.57% or 63.39 Million shares worth $1.16 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Brighthouse Fds Tr I-Morgan Stanley Discovery Port. With 3687788 shares estimated at $67.27 Million under it, the former controlled 0.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brighthouse Fds Tr I-Morgan Stanley Discovery Port held about 0.4% of the shares, roughly 2.03 Million shares worth around $37.08 Million.