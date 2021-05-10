Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1,084,995 Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.63 changed hands at -$0.72 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.54 Billion. RAAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -512.67% off its 52-week high of $59. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.58, which suggests the last value was 0.52% up since then. When we look at Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 Million.

Analysts gave the Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RAAS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Cloopen Group Holding Limited earnings to decrease by -28.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares while 17.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.32%. There are 18 institutions holding the Cloopen Group Holding Limited stock share, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.09% of the shares, roughly 19.25 Million RAAS shares worth $264.28 Million.

Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 1.22 Million shares worth $16.8 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Global Technology Growth Fd. With 323400 shares estimated at $6.1 Million under it, the former controlled 0.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Global Technology Growth Fd held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 112.97 Thousand shares worth around $2.13 Million.