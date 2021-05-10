Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months – Marketing Sentinel

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1,084,995 Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.63 changed hands at -$0.72 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.54 Billion. RAAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -512.67% off its 52-week high of $59. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.58, which suggests the last value was 0.52% up since then. When we look at Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Analysts gave the Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RAAS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Cloopen Group Holding Limited earnings to decrease by -28.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares while 17.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.32%. There are 18 institutions holding the Cloopen Group Holding Limited stock share, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.09% of the shares, roughly 19.25 Million RAAS shares worth $264.28 Million.

Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 1.22 Million shares worth $16.8 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Global Technology Growth Fd. With 323400 shares estimated at $6.1 Million under it, the former controlled 0.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Global Technology Growth Fd held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 112.97 Thousand shares worth around $2.13 Million.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.