Cinedigm Corp. (NYSE:CIDM) Stock: Performance and Outlook

Analysts gave the Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CIDM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cinedigm Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.56 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cinedigm Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $8.07 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.74 Million and $6.02 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.1%.

Cinedigm Corp. (NYSE:CIDM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.13% of Cinedigm Corp. shares while 6.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.74%. There are 32 institutions holding the Cinedigm Corp. stock share, with Kore Private Wealth LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.89% of the shares, roughly 1.48 Million CIDM shares worth $956.93 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 1.38 Million shares worth $888.14 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 786863 shares estimated at $507.37 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 565Thousand shares worth around $364.31 Thousand.