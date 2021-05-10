Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 4,556,325 Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 6.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.53 changed hands at -$0.22 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.29 Billion. CDEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.97% off its 52-week high of $6.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.261, which suggests the last value was 94.24% up since then. When we look at Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.2 Million.

Analysts gave the Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended CDEV as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CDEV’s forecast low is $3 with $7.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +65.56% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -33.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Centennial Resource Development, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +655.17% over the past 6 months, a 107.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will rise +100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 136.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $181.59 Million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $196.17 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $83.91 Million and $149.1 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 116.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. earnings to increase by 108.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.7% of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. shares while 58.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.38%. There are 134 institutions holding the Centennial Resource Development, Inc. stock share, with Riverstone Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 29.9% of the shares, roughly 83.46 Million CDEV shares worth $350.53 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.68% or 10.27 Million shares worth $15.41 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6185186 shares estimated at $25.98 Million under it, the former controlled 2.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.82% of the shares, roughly 5.07 Million shares worth around $7.6 Million.