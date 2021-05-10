Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 2,949,479 Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.18. With the company’s per share price at $105.75 changed hands at $3.53 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.06 Billion. CZR’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.43% off its 52-week high of $106.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.6, which suggests the last value was 86.19% up since then. When we look at Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.37 Million.

Analysts gave the Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CZR as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.2.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Instantly CZR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $105.8 on Friday, May 07 added 0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.42%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is 0.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.95 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $124, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CZR’s forecast low is $105 with $135 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +27.66% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -0.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Caesars Entertainment Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +102.59% over the past 6 months, a 77.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 38.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Caesars Entertainment Inc. will rise +4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 92.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 132% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.92 Billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $2.2 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $109.23 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1661.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -49.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Caesars Entertainment Inc. earnings to increase by 68.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.5% per year.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.75% of Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares while 96.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.82%. There are 494 institutions holding the Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.72% of the shares, roughly 26.53 Million CZR shares worth $1.97 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.85% or 24.72 Million shares worth $1.84 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. With 12695696 shares estimated at $1.11 Billion under it, the former controlled 6.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 3.37% of the shares, roughly 7.04 Million shares worth around $615.26 Million.