Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3,917,059 Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $154.23 changed hands at $23.9 or 0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.69 Billion. BILL’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.05% off its 52-week high of $195.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.63, which suggests the last value was 75.6% up since then. When we look at Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 Million.

Analysts gave the Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended BILL as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Instantly BILL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $159.6 on Monday, May 03 added 3.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $175.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BILL’s forecast low is $140 with $250 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +62.1% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -9.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bill.com Holdings Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +41.79% over the past 6 months, a -29.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bill.com Holdings Inc. will drop -75%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -250% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.7% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Bill.com Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -570.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30% per year.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.77% of Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares while 100.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.72%. There are 413 institutions holding the Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.01% of the shares, roughly 9.06 Million BILL shares worth $1.24 Billion.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.72% or 6.35 Million shares worth $866.77 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3368005 shares estimated at $459.73 Million under it, the former controlled 4.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.5% of the shares, roughly 2.06 Million shares worth around $280.8 Million.