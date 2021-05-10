BIDU Stock Forecast 2021: Baidu Inc. Remains Hot with 19.4% Upside

In the last trading session, 7,176,935 Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $191.55 changed hands at -$0.78 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $64.48 Billion. BIDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -85.24% off its 52-week high of $354.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $90.94, which suggests the last value was 52.52% up since then. When we look at Baidu Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 34.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.64 Million.

Analysts gave the Baidu Inc. (BIDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended BIDU as a Hold, 30 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Baidu Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.68.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Although BIDU has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $212.7 on Monday, May 03 added 9.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.76 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baidu Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +36.52% over the past 6 months, a 2.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baidu Inc. will rise +33.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.21 Billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Baidu Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $4.66 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.22 Billion and $3.84 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Baidu Inc. earnings to increase by 862.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.58% per year.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.26% of Baidu Inc. shares while 67.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.65%. There are 1167 institutions holding the Baidu Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.59% of the shares, roughly 12.75 Million BIDU shares worth $2.76 Billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.43% or 9.51 Million shares worth $2.06 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 5223945 shares estimated at $1.13 Billion under it, the former controlled 1.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 3.63 Million shares worth around $853.02 Million.