Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1,988,656 Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $1.4 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $140.63 Million. ASM’s last price was a discount, traded about -101.43% off its 52-week high of $2.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 76.43% up since then. When we look at Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.91 Million.

Analysts gave the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ASM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) trade information

Instantly ASM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.429 on Friday, May 07 added 2.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.16 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.7, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASM’s forecast low is $1.5 with $1.9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +35.71% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.73 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021 will be $8.4 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.45 Million and $8.47 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -60.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. earnings to decrease by -169.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.09% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares while 2.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.04%. There are 30 institutions holding the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stock share, with Bard Associates Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.17% of the shares, roughly 1.17 Million ASM shares worth $1.52 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 244.3 Thousand shares worth $317.59 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.