Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) surprises bull, looks strong going forward

In the last trading session, 1,451,327 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s per share price at $148.77 changed hands at $7.31 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.24 Billion. APTV’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.64% off its 52-week high of $160.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $52.44, which suggests the last value was 64.75% up since then. When we look at Aptiv PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 Million.

Analysts gave the Aptiv PLC (APTV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended APTV as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Aptiv PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.78.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) trade information

Instantly APTV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $148.8 on Friday, May 07 added 0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.14%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $156.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APTV’s forecast low is $75 with $200 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -49.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aptiv PLC share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +49.89% over the past 6 months, a 85.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aptiv PLC will rise +14.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 178.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.62 Billion. 22 analysts are of the opinion that Aptiv PLC’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $3.58 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.23 Billion and $1.96 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 82.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Aptiv PLC earnings to increase by 69.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 43.51% per year.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.56% of Aptiv PLC shares while 97.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.52%. There are 1086 institutions holding the Aptiv PLC stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.89% of the shares, roughly 28.08 Million APTV shares worth $3.66 Billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.63% or 22.25 Million shares worth $2.9 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 7614003 shares estimated at $992.03 Million under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 6.1 Million shares worth around $795.01 Million.