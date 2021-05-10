Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $8 per Share

In the last trading session, 1,115,519 Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $3.83 changed hands at $0.23 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $646.5 Million. ATRS’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.38% off its 52-week high of $5.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.31, which suggests the last value was 39.69% up since then. When we look at Antares Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 794.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 Million.

Analysts gave the Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ATRS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Antares Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) trade information

Instantly ATRS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.90- on Thursday, May 06 added 1.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.59 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATRS’s forecast low is $6 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +108.88% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 56.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Antares Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +27.24% over the past 6 months, a 133.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Antares Pharma Inc. will rise +200%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $38.47 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Antares Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $43.83 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $33.08 Million and $32.38 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Antares Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 133.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.