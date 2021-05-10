Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 2,232,718 Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s per share price at $44.15 changed hands at -$4.67 or -0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.04 Billion. AL’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.95% off its 52-week high of $52.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.74, which suggests the last value was 55.29% up since then. When we look at Air Lease Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 651Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 922.01 Million.

Analysts gave the Air Lease Corporation (AL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AL as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Air Lease Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.94.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) trade information

Although AL has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $49.18 on Thursday, May 06 added 10.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.46 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AL’s forecast low is $52 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +35.9% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Air Lease Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +52.4% over the past 6 months, a 0.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 30%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Air Lease Corporation will drop -19.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $503.75 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Air Lease Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $530.6 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $511.39 Million and $521.35 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Air Lease Corporation earnings to decrease by -13.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.71% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

AL Dividends

Air Lease Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 04 – August 09, 2021. The 1.35% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.64. It is important to note, however, that the 1.35% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.11% per year.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.14% of Air Lease Corporation shares while 98.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.99%. There are 395 institutions holding the Air Lease Corporation stock share, with Capital International Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.94% of the shares, roughly 12.48 Million AL shares worth $554.46 Million.

Windacre Partnership LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.63% or 10.99 Million shares worth $488.18 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3581788 shares estimated at $175.51 Million under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 3.07 Million shares worth around $136.51 Million.