With 70.14% Distance from Low, Is National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) saw 512,819 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.53 trading at $0.31 or 2.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.19 Billion. That closing price of NESR’s stock is at a discount of -5.32% from its 52-week high price of $14.25 and is indicating a premium of 70.14% from its 52-week low price of $4.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 194.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 274.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.34%, in the last five days NESR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 07 when the stock touched $13.56- price level, adding 0.22% to its value on the day. National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares saw a change of 36.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.62% in past 5-day. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) showed a performance of 4.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.39 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +62.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3.47% for stock’s current value.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +94.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 49.23% while that of industry is 34.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -13.3% in the current quarter and calculating 50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $204.12 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $228.4 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $199.3 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.4%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 49.1%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.31% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 123 institutions for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. SCF Partners Inc. is the top institutional holder at NESR for having 7.99 Million shares of worth $79.36 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 3.8 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.74 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy Service are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 910200 shares of worth $12.06 Million or 1.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 896.37 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $11.88 Million in the company or a holder of 1.02% of company’s stock.