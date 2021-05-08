With 35.13% Distance from Low, Is Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) saw 698,002 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $693.44 trading at $17.65 or 2.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $130.83 Billion. That closing price of CHTR’s stock is at a discount of -0.37% from its 52-week high price of $696 and is indicating a premium of 35.13% from its 52-week low price of $449.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.13 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.24 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 31 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $4.9 in the current quarter.

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.61%, in the last five days CHTR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 07 when the stock touched $696 price level, adding 0.37% to its value on the day. Charter Communications Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.97% in past 5-day. Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) showed a performance of 13.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.82 Million shares which calculate 7.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $752.85 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $575 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $954. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +37.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.08% for stock’s current value.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Charter Communications Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +9.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.18% while that of industry is 10.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 35% in the current quarter and calculating 29.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.64 Billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.82 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $11.7 Billion and $12.07 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.1% while estimating it to be 6.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 106.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.33%

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1445 institutions for Charter Communications Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CHTR for having 10.81 Million shares of worth $7.15 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 5.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TCI Fund Management Ltd, which was holding about 10.41 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.89 Billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4134977 shares of worth $2.55 Billion or 1.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.94 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.61 Billion in the company or a holder of 1.83% of company’s stock.