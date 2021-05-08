Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) up 9.15% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) saw 797,766 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.58 trading at $0.16 or 4.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $361.97 Million. That closing price of TK’s stock is at a discount of -36.31% from its 52-week high price of $4.88 and is indicating a premium of 52.51% from its 52-week low price of $1.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 870.92 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Teekay Corporation (TK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.68%, in the last five days TK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 07 when the stock touched $3.63-1 price level, adding 1.38% to its value on the day. Teekay Corporation’s shares saw a change of 66.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.18% in past 5-day. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) showed a performance of 9.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.21 Million shares which calculate 2.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.5 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -2.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -2.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.23% for stock’s current value.

Teekay Corporation (TK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.18% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82 institutions for Teekay Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at TK for having 2.38 Million shares of worth $5.12 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, which was holding about 761.77 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.64 Million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 440000 shares of worth $946Thousand or 0.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 237.31 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $759.38 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.