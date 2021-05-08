Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) Up Almost 9.56% in 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) saw 553,394 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.37 trading at $0.33 or 1.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.29 Billion. That closing price of CEF’s stock is at a discount of -10.84% from its 52-week high price of $21.47 and is indicating a premium of 22.51% from its 52-week low price of $15.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 708.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 863.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Jupiter Asset Management Limited, which was holding about 3.49 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $63.93 Million.

On the other hand, Cohen & Steers Closed End Opportunity Fund and Price (T.Rowe) International Disciplined Equity Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 338135 shares of worth $6.2 Million or 0.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 271.1 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.04 Million in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.