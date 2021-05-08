Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Jumps 2.51%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) saw 553,973 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $139.49 trading at $3.42 or 2.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.31 Billion. That closing price of SGEN’s stock is at a discount of -53.37% from its 52-week high price of $213.94 and is indicating a premium of 15.47% from its 52-week low price of $117.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.2 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Seagen Inc. (SGEN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.61 in the current quarter.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.51%, in the last five days SGEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $146.95 price level, adding 5.08% to its value on the day. Seagen Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.97% in past 5-day. Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) showed a performance of -3.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.55 Million shares which calculate 2.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $190.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $148 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $254. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +82.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 6.1% for stock’s current value.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Seagen Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -22.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -172.11% while that of industry is 8.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -408.3% in the current quarter and calculating -116.9% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -31.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $355.87 Million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $382.11 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $256.43 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 38.8%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 41.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 451.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.36% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 742 institutions for Seagen Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at SGEN for having 47.27 Million shares of worth $8.28 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 26.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 18.16 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.18 Billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7804557 shares of worth $1.08 Billion or 4.3% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.81 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $666.73 Million in the company or a holder of 2.1% of company’s stock.