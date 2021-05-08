Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares surges 3.95% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In last trading session, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) saw 558,404 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.38 trading at $0.25 or 6.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $257.84 Million. That closing price of FRBK’s stock is at a discount of -4% from its 52-week high price of $4.555 and is indicating a premium of 58.9% from its 52-week low price of $1.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 140.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 345.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.05%, in the last five days FRBK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 07 when the stock touched $4.56-3 price level, adding 3.95% to its value on the day. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s shares saw a change of 53.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.77% in past 5-day. Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) showed a performance of 18.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.05 Million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.13 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -5.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -2.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.68% for stock’s current value.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Republic First Bancorp Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +86.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 314.29% while that of industry is 24.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50% in the current quarter and calculating 350% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $39.17 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $38.81 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $30.85 Million and $31.87 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 27% while estimating it to be 21.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 217.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.48% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 128 institutions for Republic First Bancorp Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FRBK for having 7.84 Million shares of worth $22.33 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 13.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CPV Partners, LLC, which was holding about 5.61 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.98 Million.

On the other hand, BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1444751 shares of worth $5.13 Million or 2.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.25 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.57 Million in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.