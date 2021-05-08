Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) 16.95% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) saw 674,256 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.06 trading at $4.7 or 11.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.31 Billion. That closing price of POSH’s stock is at a discount of -138.27% from its 52-week high price of $104.98 and is indicating a premium of 16.95% from its 52-week low price of $36.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 506.82 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Poshmark Inc. (POSH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.42 in the current quarter.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $67.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $52 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $85. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +92.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 18.02% for stock’s current value.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $77.03 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $79Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 108.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.85% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23 institutions for Poshmark Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Simplex Trading, LLC is the top institutional holder at POSH for having 2.94 Thousand shares of worth $119.53 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cutler Group LP, which was holding about 1Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.6 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 226220 shares of worth $15.79 Million or 2.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 152.25 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.84 Million in the company or a holder of 1.37% of company’s stock.