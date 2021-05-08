Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Climbs 136.4% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $21.15?

In last trading session, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) saw 362,687 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.15 trading at $0.5 or 2.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.71 Billion. That closing price of ORGO’s stock is at a discount of -2.84% from its 52-week high price of $21.75 and is indicating a premium of 86.48% from its 52-week low price of $2.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.48 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 890.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.42%, in the last five days ORGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $23.99- price level, adding 11.84% to its value on the day. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 180.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.41% in past 5-day. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) showed a performance of 5.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.3 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +27.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.71% for stock’s current value.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +468.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -31.25% while that of industry is 17. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 87.5% in the current quarter and calculating 140% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $87.57 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $93.93 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 199.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 136.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 44.46%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 120 institutions for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management, LP is the top institutional holder at ORGO for having 5.52 Million shares of worth $41.58 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Prosight Management, LP, which was holding about 2.02 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.24 Million.

On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1846153 shares of worth $19.31 Million or 1.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 739.15 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.57 Million in the company or a holder of 0.58% of company’s stock.