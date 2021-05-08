MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Projected to Grow by 68.78% Or More

For MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 19 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.41%, in the last five days MELI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $1625 price level, adding 8.85% to its value on the day. MercadoLibre Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.71% in past 5-day. MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) showed a performance of -3.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.28 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1936.3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1075 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2500. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +68.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.43% for stock’s current value.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MercadoLibre Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +12.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2725% while that of industry is 14.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 97.7% in the current quarter and calculating -72.1% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 47.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.14 Billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.31 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $652.09 Million and $759.53 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 74.8% while estimating it to be 72.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 99.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.5%

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.21% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1314 institutions for MercadoLibre Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at MELI for having 4.75 Million shares of worth $7.96 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 2.89 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.83 Billion.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2634544 shares of worth $3.88 Billion or 5.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.87 Million shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.07 Billion in the company or a holder of 3.76% of company’s stock.