Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Currently 0.43% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) saw 804,708 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $166.37 trading at $4.04 or 2.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.13 Billion. That closing price of LBRDK’s stock is at a discount of -0.43% from its 52-week high price of $167.08 and is indicating a premium of 33.06% from its 52-week low price of $111.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.98 in the current quarter.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.49%, in the last five days LBRDK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 07 when the stock touched $167.08 price level, adding 0.42% to its value on the day. Liberty Broadband Corporation’s shares saw a change of 5.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.24% in past 5-day. Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) showed a performance of 12.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.82 Million shares which calculate 3.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $194.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $180 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $214. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +28.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 8.19% for stock’s current value.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Liberty Broadband Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +11.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 138.71% while that of industry is 10.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2550% in the current quarter and calculating 156.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1850.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 95.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.38% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 802 institutions for Liberty Broadband Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LBRDK for having 15.48 Million shares of worth $2.45 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 11.07 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.75 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4930192 shares of worth $780.79 Million or 2.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.89 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $616.61 Million in the company or a holder of 2.36% of company’s stock.