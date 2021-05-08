KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Has Recovered 54.17% So Far, But Another 8.79% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) saw 848,306 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $319.7 trading at $3.81 or 1.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49Billion. That closing price of KLAC’s stock is at a discount of -8.79% from its 52-week high price of $347.79 and is indicating a premium of 54.17% from its 52-week low price of $146.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.4 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For KLA Corporation (KLAC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $3.98 in the current quarter.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.21%, in the last five days KLAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 07 when the stock touched $323 price level, adding 1.02% to its value on the day. KLA Corporation’s shares saw a change of 23.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.38% in past 5-day. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) showed a performance of -8.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.5 Million shares which calculate 1.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $369.24 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $325 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $405. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +26.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1.66% for stock’s current value.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that KLA Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +44.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 35.75% while that of industry is 16.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 45.8% in the current quarter and calculating 35.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.87 Billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.91 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $1.46 Billion and $1.49 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.1% while estimating it to be 28.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.08%

KLAC Dividends

KLA Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 02 and August 06, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.17%, the share has a forward dividend of 3.6 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.19%.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.82% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1251 institutions for KLA Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at KLAC for having 18.73 Million shares of worth $4.85 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 12.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 12.12 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.14 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5100460 shares of worth $1.32 Billion or 3.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.36 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.13 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.