Is Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) Expensive At $13.4? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) saw 680,071 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.4 trading at $0.22 or 1.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.16 Billion. That closing price of JWS’s stock is at a discount of -30.07% from its 52-week high price of $17.43 and is indicating a premium of 62.69% from its 52-week low price of $5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 594.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS),

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.67%, in the last five days JWS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 07 when the stock touched $13.46- price level, adding 0.45% to its value on the day. Jaws Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of -0.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.4% in past 5-day. Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) showed a performance of -0.3% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.93 Million shares which calculate 3.64 days to cover the short interests.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.61% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95 institutions for Jaws Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC is the top institutional holder at JWS for having 10.56 Million shares of worth $141.55 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 15.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.93 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $106.37 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund Inc. and Fidelity Central Investment Port-U.S. Equity Central Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3930850 shares of worth $51.14 Million or 5.7% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.28 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $17.16 Million in the company or a holder of 1.86% of company’s stock.