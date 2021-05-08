IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) 64.53% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In last trading session, IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) saw 549,335 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.81 trading at $0.03 or 1.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $43.45 Million. That closing price of IMAC’s stock is at a discount of -50.83% from its 52-week high price of $2.73 and is indicating a premium of 64.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.642. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 390.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 487.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.69%, in the last five days IMAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $1.96 price level, adding 7.65% to its value on the day. IMAC Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 18.3% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.56% in past 5-day. IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) showed a performance of 4.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 143.43 Million shares which calculate 0.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.68 to the stock, which implies a rise of 103.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +176.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 29.83% for stock’s current value.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that IMAC Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +134.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -14.55% while that of industry is -0.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.2% in the current quarter and calculating 42.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.7 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.83 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $3.32 Million and $2.57 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.4% while estimating it to be 48.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 46% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.94% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.8%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12 institutions for IMAC Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at IMAC for having 194.36 Thousand shares of worth $297.37 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Barclays PLC, which was holding about 94.7 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $144.89 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 194361 shares of worth $404.27 Thousand or 1.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.77 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $34.84 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.