Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Adds 0.89% in a week: What’s Lifting the Stock?

In last trading session, Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) saw 667,411 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.39 trading at $0.11 or 3.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.42 Million. That closing price of HCDI’s stock is at a discount of -146.67% from its 52-week high price of $8.362 and is indicating a premium of 22.71% from its 52-week low price of $2.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 317.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI),

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.35%, in the last five days HCDI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 07 when the stock touched $3.47-2 price level, adding 2.31% to its value on the day. Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.89% in past 5-day. Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) showed a performance of 3.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 78.11 Million shares which calculate 69.12 days to cover the short interests.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12 institutions for Harbor Custom Development Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at HCDI for having 281.49 Thousand shares of worth $892.32 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 209.55 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $913.62 Thousand.