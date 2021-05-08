Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Has Recovered 58.76% So Far, But Another 50.91% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) saw 598,768 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.99 trading at $0.68 or 1.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.78 Billion. That closing price of HASI’s stock is at a discount of -50.91% from its 52-week high price of $72.42 and is indicating a premium of 58.76% from its 52-week low price of $19.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 560.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 834.5 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.4 in the current quarter.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.44%, in the last five days HASI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $53.00- price level, adding 9.45% to its value on the day. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.42% in past 5-day. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) showed a performance of -9.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.57 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $64.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $54 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $80. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +66.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 12.52% for stock’s current value.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +12.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.03% while that of industry is 0.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -9.1% in the current quarter and calculating -2.5% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -11.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3%

HASI Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 04 and August 09, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.87%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.4 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.11%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.41% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 495 institutions for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HASI for having 6.43 Million shares of worth $407.75 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.36 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $403.18 Million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2213300 shares of worth $140.39 Million or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.98 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $125.54 Million in the company or a holder of 2.52% of company’s stock.