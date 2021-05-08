GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) shares surges 9.14% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In last trading session, GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) saw 625,556 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.54 trading at $0.04 or 2.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $90.58 Million. That closing price of GTT’s stock is at a discount of -717.53% from its 52-week high price of $12.59 and is indicating a premium of 2.6% from its 52-week low price of $1.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.89 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GTT Communications Inc. (GTT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 3.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.52 in the current quarter.

GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.67%, in the last five days GTT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $1.695 price level, adding 9.14% to its value on the day. GTT Communications Inc.’s shares saw a change of -56.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.35% in past 5-day. GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) showed a performance of -13.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.87 Million shares which calculate 2.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 614.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +614.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 614.29% for stock’s current value.

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GTT Communications Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -57.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.9% in the current quarter and calculating -17.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -4.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $411.95 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $410Million in the next quarter that will end in Jun 2021. Company posted $433.8 Million and $420Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -5% while estimating it to be -2.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -26.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.62% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 124 institutions for GTT Communications Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at GTT for having 15.88 Million shares of worth $56.67 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 26.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Conifer Management, L.L.C., which was holding about 5.21 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.6 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 808106 shares of worth $2.88 Million or 1.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 794.51 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.45 Million in the company or a holder of 1.35% of company’s stock.