Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Projected to Grow by 43.16% Or More

In last trading session, Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) saw 567,002 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.91 trading at $6.16 or 17.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.19 Billion. That closing price of GDEN’s stock is at a discount of -2.53% from its 52-week high price of $42.97 and is indicating a premium of 85.95% from its 52-week low price of $5.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 115.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 160.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 17.23%, in the last five days GDEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 07 when the stock touched $42.97- price level, adding 2.47% to its value on the day. Golden Entertainment Inc.’s shares saw a change of 110.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.58% in past 5-day. Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) showed a performance of 49.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 451.86 Million shares which calculate 2.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $46.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +43.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.56% for stock’s current value.

Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Golden Entertainment Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +167.8% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 98.38% while that of industry is 19. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 83.8% in the current quarter and calculating 98.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $219.15 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $227.93 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $207.16 Million and $75.97 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.8% while estimating it to be 200% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -241.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 130 institutions for Golden Entertainment Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at GDEN for having 2.03 Million shares of worth $40.4 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 7.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which was holding about 1.26 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.14 Million.

On the other hand, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 601210 shares of worth $15.19 Million or 2.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 549.49 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $10.93 Million in the company or a holder of 1.93% of company’s stock.