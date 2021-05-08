Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) 0.15% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $47.18-?

In last trading session, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) saw 761,925 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.11 trading at $1.61 or 3.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.97 Billion. That closing price of GLPI’s stock is at a discount of -0.15% from its 52-week high price of $47.18 and is indicating a premium of 47.19% from its 52-week low price of $24.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.56 in the current quarter.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.54%, in the last five days GLPI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 07 when the stock touched $47.18- price level, adding 0.15% to its value on the day. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.33% in past 5-day. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) showed a performance of 7.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.39 Million shares which calculate 1.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $56. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +18.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.85% for stock’s current value.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $298.02 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $287.16 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.06%

GLPI Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 28 and August 02, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.71%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.6 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 6.91%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.39% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 519 institutions for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at GLPI for having 30.48 Million shares of worth $1.29 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 13.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 19.58 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $830.12 Million.

On the other hand Income Fund of America Inc and Capital Income Builder Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 16397757 shares of worth $695.76 Million or 7.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.77 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $499.37 Million in the company or a holder of 5.06% of company’s stock.