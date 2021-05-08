DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Has Recovered 71.66% So Far, But Another 148.35% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) saw 676,603 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.02 trading at $0.69 or 2.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $983.84 Million. That closing price of DMTK’s stock is at a discount of -148.35% from its 52-week high price of $84.49 and is indicating a premium of 71.66% from its 52-week low price of $9.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.61 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DermTech Inc. (DMTK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.42 in the current quarter.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.07%, in the last five days DMTK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $42.90- price level, adding 20.7% to its value on the day. DermTech Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.1% in past 5-day. DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) showed a performance of -30.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.79 Million shares which calculate 2.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $62 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $79. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +132.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 46.97% for stock’s current value.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DermTech Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +149.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.62% while that of industry is 16.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.8% in the current quarter and calculating 24.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 105.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.11 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.53 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $1.56 Million and $500Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.5% while estimating it to be 406% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 157 institutions for DermTech Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RTW Investments LP is the top institutional holder at DMTK for having 2.89 Million shares of worth $93.66 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Casdin Capital, LLC, which was holding about 1.37 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.44 Million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1093113 shares of worth $44.8 Million or 3.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 917.81 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $46.62 Million in the company or a holder of 3.18% of company’s stock.