Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Jumps 3.09%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) saw 780,886 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.1. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.01 trading at $0.21 or 3.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.88 Billion. That closing price of CBD’s stock is at a discount of -149.07% from its 52-week high price of $17.46 and is indicating a premium of 45.51% from its 52-week low price of $3.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.82 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.09%, in the last five days CBD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $7.52-6 price level, adding 6.78% to its value on the day. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s shares saw a change of 95.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.53% in past 5-day. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) showed a performance of 21.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 905.34 Million shares which calculate 624.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.71 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -18.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.86 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.46. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +49.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -73.47% for stock’s current value.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +129.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -63.29% while that of industry is -2.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -95.1% in the current quarter and calculating -80% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -4.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 439.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

CBD Dividends

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is more likely release its next earnings report in June, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.44%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.4 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.23% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 115 institutions for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao that are currently holding shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. is the top institutional holder at CBD for having 8.04 Million shares of worth $115.19 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, which was holding about 4.14 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59.32 Million.

On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds Inc.-Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio and Harding, Loevner Funds Inc.-Emerging Markets Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1315907 shares of worth $18.01 Million or 0.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 900.93 Thousand shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.33 Million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.