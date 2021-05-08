CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Projected to Grow by 35.12% Or More

In last trading session, CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) saw 509,840 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $77.71 trading at $5.03 or 6.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.05 Billion. That closing price of CDNA’s stock is at a discount of -28.46% from its 52-week high price of $99.83 and is indicating a premium of 73.72% from its 52-week low price of $20.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 678.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 841.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CareDx Inc (CDNA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.92%, in the last five days CDNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $79.78- price level, adding 2.59% to its value on the day. CareDx Inc’s shares saw a change of 7.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.72% in past 5-day. CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) showed a performance of 8.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.54 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $97.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $105. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +35.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 15.82% for stock’s current value.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $61.05 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $63.65 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $38.38 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 59.1%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.34% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 344 institutions for CareDx Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Fred Alger Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CDNA for having 5.35 Million shares of worth $387.89 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 10.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 4.06 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $294.32 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4438213 shares of worth $302.2 Million or 8.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.2 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $320.82 Million in the company or a holder of 8.07% of company’s stock.