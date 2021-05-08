Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Projected to Grow by 48.53% Or More

In last trading session, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) saw 650,166 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $397.75 trading at $10.19 or 2.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $52.98 Billion. That closing price of CP’s stock is at a discount of -0.04% from its 52-week high price of $397.91 and is indicating a premium of 46.84% from its 52-week low price of $211.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 493.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $4.21 in the current quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.63%, in the last five days CP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 07 when the stock touched $397.97 price level, adding 0.06% to its value on the day. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s shares saw a change of 14.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.6% in past 5-day. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) showed a performance of 5.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.57 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $527.01 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $483.89 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $590.76. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +48.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 21.66% for stock’s current value.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +27.8% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.21% while that of industry is 15.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 27.2% in the current quarter and calculating 30.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.69 Billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.74 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $1.34 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26.3%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.21% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.83%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

CP Dividends

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 20 and July 26, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.81%, the share has a forward dividend of 3.03 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 311% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 311.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 862 institutions for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at CP for having 11.17 Million shares of worth $3.87 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, which was holding about 7.76 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.69 Billion.

On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2539121 shares of worth $853.7 Million or 1.9% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.84 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $617.56 Million in the company or a holder of 1.38% of company’s stock.