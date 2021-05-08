Buy, Sell Or Hold Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) At $158.14?

In last trading session, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) saw 583,111 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $158.14 trading at $2.56 or 1.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.11 Billion. That closing price of ZLAB’s stock is at a discount of -22.39% from its 52-week high price of $193.54 and is indicating a premium of 67.74% from its 52-week low price of $51.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 523.95 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 419.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.58 in the current quarter.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.65%, in the last five days ZLAB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $172.15 price level, adding 8.14% to its value on the day. Zai Lab Limited’s shares saw a change of 16.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.86% in past 5-day. Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) showed a performance of 16.9% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.33 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $207.39 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $174.17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $250. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +58.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 10.14% for stock’s current value.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29.89 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $32.89 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -56.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.05% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 339 institutions for Zai Lab Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at ZLAB for having 8.55 Million shares of worth $1.16 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 4.93 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $666.79 Million.

On the other hand, New World Fund Inc. and Europacific Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4623800 shares of worth $616.95 Million or 5.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.51 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $201.9 Million in the company or a holder of 1.7% of company’s stock.