Buy, Sell Or Hold Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) At $2.16?

In last trading session, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) saw 503,667 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.16 trading at $0.03 or 1.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.92 Million. That closing price of EDTK’s stock is at a discount of -212.5% from its 52-week high price of $6.75 and is indicating a premium of 2.78% from its 52-week low price of $2.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 228.75 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 510.28 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.41%, in the last five days EDTK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $2.60-1 price level, adding 16.92% to its value on the day. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited’s shares saw a change of -29.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10% in past 5-day. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) showed a performance of -37.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 59.49 Million shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Insiders are in possession of 41.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.26% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at EDTK for having 14.23 Thousand shares of worth $43.7 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 11.31 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.73 Thousand.