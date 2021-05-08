Buy, Sell Or Hold LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) At $11.06?

In last trading session, LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) saw 601,950 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.06 trading at $0.33 or 3.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.05 Billion. That closing price of LPL’s stock is at a discount of -1.63% from its 52-week high price of $11.24 and is indicating a premium of 63.74% from its 52-week low price of $4.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 449.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 715.28 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.45 in the current quarter.

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.17. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +46.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.91% for stock’s current value.

LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that LG Display Co., Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +70.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1936.36% while that of industry is 3.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 295.7% in the current quarter and calculating 178.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.18 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.33 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $3.96 Billion and $3.88 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 56% while estimating it to be 63.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 96.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.6%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)'s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.43% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 110 institutions for LG Display Co., Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at LPL for having 6.07 Million shares of worth $51.23 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 4.1 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.56 Million.

On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3794628 shares of worth $36.66 Million or 0.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 540.98 Thousand shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.23 Million in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.